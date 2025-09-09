Woman sues Addison ice cream shop owner for secretly recording her undressing in restroom

A young woman is suing an ice cream shop owner for invasion of privacy and emotional distress in a scheme to secretly record her as she was undressing in the restroom.

Steven Weisberg, 58, was arrested last month, accused of secretly recording multiple female employees, including at least two girls, as they were undressing in the restroom of his shop in Addison.

He has been charged with two counts of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized video recording.

On Tuesday, attorneys for one of the victims, who was 15 years old when she started working at Weisberg's ice cream shop and is now 19 years old, announced a lawsuit against Weisberg. She is named as Jane Doe in the lawsuit to protect her privacy.

Attorney Richard Pullano said police informed them that Weisberg also secretly recorded her at his home while she was showering after a pickleball game.

"She's devastated. Like I said, she is going through intense pain, anger, and sadness. She has sought out medical attention. We have no idea how long these scars and this pain is going to last," Pullano said.

DuPage County prosecutors have said Addison police received an anonymous tip last month of suspicious activity at the Flavor Frenzy ice cream shop after someone found what appeared to be a fake electrical outlet in the restroom.

An undercover police officer later discovered a secret camera behind the outlet, and an investigation determined Weisberg had installed it years earlier to record and save video from the camera on his laptop and cell phone.

After obtaining a search warrant for Weisberg's home and shop, investigators found 11 deleted videos on his phone depicting six people, including at least three female employees, using the Flavor Frenzy restroom.

One of those videos showed 16-year-old girl trying on different Flavor Frenzy t-shirts, completely exposing her breasts to the hidden camera.

Weisberg is accused of asking the girl to model several t-shirts for the business, and telling her to use the bathroom to try them on.

Detectives found two other videos on his phone showing female employees getting undressed in the restroom. Pullano said police have informed him that a hidden camera also was found in Weisberg's home, in his children's bathroom, and that it appeared to have been there for years.

Since Weisberg's arrest, four girls who worked at the shop have told police that he asked them to model t-shirts and told them to remove their bras for photos so there was no bra outline in the photos, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

Weisberg is being held at the DuPage County Jail while he awaits trial on the criminal charges.