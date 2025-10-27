Arrest warrant issued for Adam Beckerink in murder of estranged wife Caitlin Tracey at Chicago high-rise

An arrest warrant has been issued for the estranged husband of a woman found dead at the bottom of a Chicago condo building stairwell last year, charging him with murder.

The warrant, issued by a Cook County judge on Monday, charges Adam Beckerink with one count of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Caitlin Tracey.

According to a criminal complaint, Beckerink killed Tracey on Oct. 25, 2024, by "throwing her over the railing of the 24th floor of the east stairwell of 1201 South Prairie Avenue," the South Loop condo building where Beckerink lives.

A tenant found Tracey's severed foot in a stairwell in the condo building on Oct. 27, and police later found her body at the bottom of the stairs.

Beckerink had called police the day before to report her missing, according to court records. He was held for questioning for two days, but released without charges in connection to her death.

Last week, Beckerink pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges in connection to two incidents at Tracey's home in New Buffalo, Michigan, as well as one count of contempt for violating his bond, and was sentenced to 93 days in jail.

He is currently being held at the Berrien County Jail in Michigan, according to jail records.

Tracey had filed for an order of protection against Beckerink in October 2023, citing four incidents in which she accused him of physically and verbally abusing her, and claiming she feared further abuse.

She later withdrew the petition after her husband threatened to sue her for defamation and libel, according to court records.

Court records also show Beckerink was arrested twice in New Buffalo, Michigan, where Tracey lived, for domestic violence against her in 2024.

Following Tracey's death, her husband and her parents spent more than two weeks in a custody battle over her remains, before a judge in Michigan allowed her parents to take custody of her body for a funeral and burial.