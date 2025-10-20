Husband of woman found dead in Chicago condo building sentenced on domestic violence charges

The estranged husband of a woman found dead at the bottom of stairs in a Chicago condo building a year ago will be sentenced on domestic violence charges Monday.

Caitlin Tracey was found nearly one year ago at the bottom of the stairs in her estranged husband's condo building in Chicago. Her husband, Adam Beckerink, has pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges for two incidents at Tracey's home in New Buffalo, Michigan.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of contempt for violating his bond.

He'll be sentenced in Michigan Monday afternoon.

Tracey's family will be in court to make a victim impact statement. No one has ever been charged in Tracey's death.