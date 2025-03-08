Chicago man arrested on Michigan assault warrant, months after wife found dead in his condo building

The husband of a woman found dead in a South Loop condo building last fall was arrested on Friday on a warrant from Michigan, court records show, although it's unknown if the charges are related to her death.

Adam Beckerink, 46, was charged with aggravated assault in Berrien County, Michigan, on Oct. 31, 2024, according to Cook County court records. He was arrested on Friday at his home in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to a Chicago police report.

At his first court appearance on Saturday, a judge ordered him held in jail at least until his next hearing on Monday.

His wife, 36-year-old Caitlin Tracey, was found dead in his condo building four days before the arrest warrant was issued. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

A tenant found Tracey's severed foot in a stairwell in the condo building on Oct. 27, and police later found her body at the bottom of the stairs.

Beckerink had called police the day before to report her missing, according to court records. He was held for questioning for two days, but released without charges in connection to her death.

It was not immediately clear if his arrest on Friday was connected to Tracey's death.

Tracey had filed for an order of protection against Beckerink in October 2023, citing four incidents in which she accused him of physically and verbally abusing her, and claiming she feared further abuse.

She later withdrew the petition after her husband threatened to sue her for defamation and libel, according to court records.

Court records also show Beckerink was arrested twice in New Buffalo, Michigan, where Tracey lived, for domestic violence against her in 2024.

Following Tracey's death, her husband and her parents spent more than two weeks in a custody battle over her remains, before a judge in Michigan allowed her parents to take custody of her body for a funeral and burial.

Tracey's parents declined comment on Beckerink's arrest.