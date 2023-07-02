Mass Transit detectives looking to identify suspects in robbery at 95th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit Detectives are searching for two suspects who battered and robbed a rider at a CTA Red Line station.

Police say on June 16, two women beat and took the victim's belongings at the 95th Street Red Line station.

They were described as African American, between 18 and 20 years of age.

Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.