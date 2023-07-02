Watch CBS News
Local News

Mass Transit detectives looking to identify suspects in robbery at 95th Street Red Line station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit Detectives are searching for two suspects who battered and robbed a rider at a CTA Red Line station.

Police say on June 16, two women beat and took the victim's belongings at the 95th Street Red Line station.

They were described as African American, between 18 and 20 years of age.   

aggravated-robbery-suspects-2.png
Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 1:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.