Christmas music starts on 93.9 Lite FM Tuesday afternoon

Get ready to get into the holiday spirit. Radio station 93.9 Lite FM announced on Monday that the station will flip to all Christmas music beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Morning show host Melissa Forman made the announcement around 8 a.m. along with a special contest involving Mariah Carey.

She teased the announcement on Halloween while dressed in a Christmas hat, coat, scarf, and gloves, saying, "I have no idea what it's about. It can be about what Halloween candy you have … It could be about anything."

93.9 Lite FM can be heard over the air or through the iHeartRadio website or app.