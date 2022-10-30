8-month-old boy among 2 killed in traffic crash in Waukegan; 4 others injured

Waukegan., Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash that killed a woman and 8-month-old boy Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday around 4:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to North Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue in unincorporated Waukegan for a traffic crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles with major damage.

Preliminary investigation shows a Dodge Journey, driven by a 34-year-old man of Zion, was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road. A Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old man of Waukegan, entered the roadway from a private parking lot on the east side of the roadway in front of the Dodge – resulting in a T-Bone type crash where the Toyota was struck on the driver's side by the Dodge, authorities said.

An 8-month-old boy of Waukegan in the Toyota was restrained in a car seat behind the driver, and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman of Waukegan in the Toyota, who was in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a 7-year-old boy of Waukegan in the Toyota was seated in the seat behind the front seat passenger and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with serious injuries. Two passengers in the Dodge, a 19-year-old man of Beach Park and a 24-year-old man of Zion were also taken to Vista East Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.