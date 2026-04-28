Federal grand jury indicts 6 men in violent home invasion in Winnetka, Illinois, last month

A grand jury in Chicago on Tuesday indicted six men for their alleged participation in a violent home invasion in Winnetka, Illinois, last month.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois, announced charges against Dashun Brown, 24, of Chicago, David Franklin, 24, of Chicago, Anthony Ramsey, 22, of Chicago, Isaiah Dukes, 28, of Los Angeles, Khiell Dukes, 30, of Elgin, and Jalen Chambers, 24, of Bourbonnais, with conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping in connection with the March 8 home invasion.

According to the indictment, the Chicago U.S. Attorney's Office obtained court-authorized arrest warrants within 12 days of the home invasion but kept the warrants under seal while it continued to obtain evidence to identify and arrest additional suspects involved in the crime.

Brown, Ramsey, and Franklin were taken into federal custody on March 22, while Isaiah Dukes, Khiell Dukes, and Chambers were taken into federal custody on April 10. All six suspects charged in the indictment were ordered detained pending trial. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The attorney's office said that a seventh suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning, and a criminal complaint will be submitted to the court for his alleged role.

The indictment alleges that Brown posed as a food delivery driver to cause the resident to open the front door. That's when Brown, Franklin, Chambers, and two other suspects, while armed with guns, forced their way into the residence.

The suspects kept the individual in the residence captive for about an hour and used firearms to physically restrain the victim. The captors demanded access to a safe, computer, and online accounts holding cryptocurrency, the indictment read.

After fleeing the scene, it is further alleged that they met up with Isaiah Dukes, Khiell Dukes, Ramsey, and other co-conspirators, who searched them for all of the stolen property, according to the indictment.

The homeowner in the incident had just moved into the area within the last year. It is unclear if the home invasion was targeted.

If convicted, the kidnapping conspiracy count is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, while the robbery conspiracy count is punishable by up to 20 years.

The video above is from a previous report.