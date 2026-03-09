Home invaders hold resident at gunpoint in Winnetka, Illinois

Robbers invaded a home and held the resident at gunpoint this past weekend in the north Chicago suburb of Winnetka.

At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Winnetka police were called to the 700 block of Rosewood Avenue for a home invasion. By the time police arrived, the home invaders had already left, possibly in a black RDX sport-utility vehicle with no license plates.

Police said six robbers invaded a home after one of them posed as a food delivery driver to get in.

A resident was held at gunpoint inside while the home invaders demanded specific items, police said.

The victim did not require medical attention, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the home invasion robbers, but said they were wearing masks.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact Winnetka police at 847-501-6034.