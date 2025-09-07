6 charged with stealing more than $170K in watches from Rolex store on Magnificent Mile

Robbers smash into Rolex store on Mag Mile in broad daylight

Robbers smash into Rolex store on Mag Mile in broad daylight

Robbers smash into Rolex store on Mag Mile in broad daylight

Six men were charged in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a Rolex store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Friday afternoon, Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke announced on Sunday.

Victory Banks, 33, Will Brown, 21, Aldonte Goodman, 22, Anthony Hampton, 24, Dalvin Johnson, 31, and Armon Williams, 18, were charged with felony counts of theft by unauthorized control of property exceeding $100,000 and $500,000, burglary, and criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000.

Court documents and additional information presented at first appearance court on Sunday indicated the crew allegedly pulled up in a vehicle outside the Rolex store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. At this time, four of the suspects allegedly exited and approached the store—three of whom were holding hammers and began smashing large holes in the windows. They proceeded to grab watches while a patron and employees took shelter in a security room.

Five watches, valued at a total of $170,500, were taken during the incident.

The men then led law enforcement on a chase down Lake Shore Drive and the Dan Ryan Expressway before crashing their vehicle and were captured on foot, according to prosecutors.

All six men were ordered to remain in jail.

Chicago police recovered four of the five stolen watches.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report.