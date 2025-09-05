Smash-and-grab robbers break Gold Coast Rolex store windows with axes, snatch watches, lead CPD on chase

A group of smash-and-grab robbers broke through the windows of a Rolex store in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood Friday afternoon, snatching watches on display before leading police on a chase to the South Side.

Chicago police were notified about a group of men in ski masks that had just broken into the Rolex store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue around 2:40 p.m., according to police scanner audio.

The robbers used axes to break the side windows of the store on Huron, snatched the watches on display out of the window; Rolex does not have watches on display inside their store. Viewings are by appointment only.

Watches could be seen dangling from the broken glass in the aftermath of the robbery.

Shots were fired outside the store during the robbery, according to the police scanner, but there was some confusion about whether they were fired by the robbers or security officers at the store. No one appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

The robbers then fled the scene in a car. Police were able to catch up with them at the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to the police scanner, thanks to a CPD helicopter that was flying. The robbers then led Chicago police on an 11-minute chase to 69th and Peoria in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Four people were taken into custody in Englewood, according to police scanner. CBS SkyWatch was over the scene, where we could see the red Nissan Murano that was used int eh getaway. Scanner communication also said that as the suspects in the Nissan were chased, they were throwing items, presumably watches, out of the window.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.