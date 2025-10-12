53,000 runners to take to streets for Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Tens of thousands of runners were set to take to the streets of Chicago Sunday morning for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

This year marks the 47th running of the marathon. A total of 53,000 runners will be cheered on by spectators watching from 29 neighborhoods located along the course.

Of the participating runners, 25% are visiting Chicago for the first time and a third have come in from international locations, according to Bank of America Chicago president Rita Cook.

The race also pours $680 million into the city's economy, as the runners and those who travel with them are staying at Chicago's hotels, eating at the city's restaurants, and shopping at local businesses.

Cook also emphasized the philanthropic benefits the marathon generates.

"I think the bigger piece is the 18,000 runners that are giving back to over 200 causes," she said. "That is really important from a philanthropic perspective."

The schedule for the race is as follows:

Men's Professional Wheelchair Start: 7:20 a.m.

Women's Professional Wheelchair Start: 7:21 a.m.

Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Men's and Women's Professional Start: 7:30 a.m.

High Performance Program Start: 7:32 a.m.

Wave 1 Start: 7:35 a.m.

Wave 2 Start: 8:00 a.m.

Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

