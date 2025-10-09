2025 Chicago Marathon: Course map, road closures for Sunday race

The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off on Sunday in Grant Park.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the race, best known for its flat course and four world records.

Chicago Marathon course map

The Chicago Marathon starts and ends in Grant Park.

Runners will be cheered on by spectators watching from 29 neighborhoods located along the course.

The race will continue the following schedule:

Men's Professional Wheelchair Start: 7:20 a.m.

Women's Professional Wheelchair Start: 7:21 a.m.

Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Men's and Women's Professional Start: 7:30 a.m.

High Performance Program Start: 7:32 a.m.

Wave 1 Start: 7:35 a.m.

Wave 2 Start: 8:00 a.m.

Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

Chicago Marathon road closures

The race course will be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday and will remain closed through 4 p.m. Some road closures begin as soon as Thursday.

According to city officials, no parking zones along the course will be enforced beginning at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 12.

Vehicle towing will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Jackson Drive will be closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting on Thursday.

Parts of Balbo Drive and Columbus will begin to close on Thursday. By Friday, parts of Columbus Drive, Congress Plaza on Michigan Avenue, Ida Be. Wells, and Jackson Drive will begin to close.

A full list of street closures is available on the marathon website.

Transportation along the course

Grand Red Line Station – Miles 1, 3 and 12.5

Jackson (Red or Blue Line) Station – Mile 2

Chicago Red Line Station – Miles 3.5 and 12.25

Clark/Division Red Line Station – Miles 4 and 12

Sheridan Red Line Station – Mile 8

Addison Red Line Station – Mile 8.5

Sedgwick Brown Line Station – Mile 11

Washington/Wells Brown, Pink or Orange Line Station – Mile 13.5

UIC-Halsted Blue Line Station – Miles 14 and 17

18th Pink Line Station – Mile 19.25

Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station – Mile 21.5

Sox-35th Red Line Station – Mile 23, 23.25 and 23.5

35th-Bronzeville-IIT Green Line Station – Mile 23, 23.25 and 23.5

Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line Station – Mile 25

Roosevelt (Red, Green and Orange Line) Station – Finish line

Chicago Marathon race results

Runners can find marathon race results on the Chicago Marathon website on Sunday.