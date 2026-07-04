1 dead, 7 hurt in Chicago shootings during 4th of July weekend, according to CPD

At least two people were killed and seven others, including two police officers, were hurt in shootings during the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 54.

Shootings from Thursday

During the first shooting of the extended holiday weekend, Officers responded to a call of a person shot just before 10 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Green Street. They said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was outside when an unknown man approached on foot, pulled out a gun, and fired a shot before fleeing on foot.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was treated on scene by Chicago Fire Department personnel and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes later, around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue. The victim, a 51-year-old man, was inside his residence when he became involved in an argument with another man, who pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. He was treated on scene by CFD personnel and taken to U of C Hospital in serious condition.

In other shootings from the extended weekend from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Friday

An 18-year-old man was walking in the 6000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 8:37 p.m. when an unknown person, who police said was part of a group, pulled out a gun and shot in the victim's direction. The victim fled from the group and was later found by responding officers. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the rear and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

Just before 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 79th Street, preliminary reports from Chicago police say that two uniformed officers were conducting a traffic stop when the suspect fled from officers, and a foot pursuit ensued. As they attempted to take the offender into custody in the 7900 block of South Chappel Avenue, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect took out a firearm and fired, hitting an officer in the abdomen. The officer's vest stopped the bullet. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect. During this struggle, the second officer was shot in the arm. Both officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition. The suspect was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition. Responding officers rendered aid to the injured officers and the suspect. A firearm was recovered on scene. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was arguing with a known man. Preliminary investigation indicated that the man was armed with a firearm but was disarmed by the woman, who then shot herself in the head. She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition and later died.

At 6 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue, the victim, a 54-year-old man, was standing outside and was involved in an argument with the suspect. Police said the suspect walked to a nearby blue SUV, retrieved a gun, and shot the victim. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the hip and two gunshot wounds to the right thigh. The offender fled inside the SUV. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.