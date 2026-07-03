2 Chicago police officers injured on South Side, Chicago fire sources say; COPA responding to officer-involved shooting

Two Chicago police officers were hurt along with a civilian on the city's South Side Friday afternoon.

Reports of officers down near 79th and Chappel on the border of South Shore and South Chicago shortly after 5 p.m.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of E. 78th Street, but did not offer any further details.

Chicago fire sources told CBS News Chicago that two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment and a third person, a civilian, was also taken to a hospital for treatment. It was not known if the officers were shot or if they had opened fire on the civilian. No conditions were immediately known.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to CPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago and CBSChicago.com for updates.