Man dies after being found with gunshots on Chicago's West Side

A man is dead after being shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.

At 1:48 a.m., the 33-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, near Kildare Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, and he later died at the hospital, police said.

Police on Sunday morning were investigating what happened.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating the shooting.