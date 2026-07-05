Chicago police investigate mass shooting, other gun violence during July 4th weekend

Chicago police early Sunday were investigating multiple shootings, including one that left a man critically wounded on the city's Far South Side, and another that wounded multiple people on the city's West Side.

The shootings came as police deployed extra resources across the city for the July 4th holiday weekend.

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of West 108th Place, near Ashland Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Police said the victim was walking outside when someone ran up, took out a gun, and shot him multiple times.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The shooter fled north on Ashland Avenue, police said.

Dozens of fireworks could be seen going off in the street as police were at the scene of the Morgan Park shooting.

At 1:34 a.m., six people were shot during a large gathering in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said several people were standing outside when they were struck by gunfire.

An 18-year-old woman was shot once each in the buttocks and arm, and a 19-year-old man was shot once in the foot. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the leg, a 20-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, another 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the neck, and an 18-year-old man was shot once in the leg. All were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At the scene, a large group was seen under the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line 'L' tracks with an ambulance nearby.

Police indicated that nine minutes before the mass shooting, a 17-year-old girl was also shot on the same block.

Police said the victim was outside when she suffered one gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if or how this was related to the mass shooting.

No one was in custody in any of the above shootings as of 6:30 a.m.

Also in West Garfield Park, a man is dead after he was found shot multiple times on the sidewalk in the 430 block of West Van Buren Street at 1:45 a.m.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Earlier in the evening, a 29-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 400 block of East 90th Street when he was shot in the thigh at 10:02 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.