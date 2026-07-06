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Man dies after being found with shots to chest in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A man died after being found with gunshot wounds to the chest in Chicago's Englewood community early Monday morning.

At 12:40 a.m., the man, age unknown, was found on the sidewalk with gunshots to the chest in the 7300 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Monday morning. No one was in custody.

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