4 teens charged with attacking, stabbing man during Southwest Side carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four boys are charged with attacking and stabbing a man during a carjacking on the city's Southwest Side earlier this month.

The teens, ages 14 to 17, were arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking task Force on Thursday.

They were identified as the group who forcefully took a car by force from an 18-year-old man while armed with a knife, in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said one of the teens struck the victim with the knife while another battered the victim – causing serious injury.

All were placed into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking. The 16- and 17-year-olds face an additional charge of aggravated battery.

No further information was made available.