Chicago police issue alert about string of business burglaries on North Side

Chicago police are warning businesses about four burglaries on the city's North Side this week

The burglaries happened in the morning and evening hours on Monday and Tuesday in the Norwood Park, Jefferson Park, Wildwood, and Irving Park neighborhoods.

Police said a group of men, driving a silver Hyundai four-door sedan, forced their way into the businesses by smashing either a window or the front glass door. Once inside, they stole cash from the registers.

Incident dates and locations:

6100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue from June 2 at 8:30 p.m. through June 3 at 06:30 a.m.

5200 block of North Elston Avenue on June 3 at 2:40 a.m.

6200 block of West Touhy Avenue on June 3 at 4 a.m.

3700 block of West Irving Park Road on June 3 at 04:15 a.m.

Police said the men wore black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, and gloves. Two of them wore black balaclava-style masks. One also wore a red, white, and blue "Scream" style mask.

Businesses are advised to immediately report suspicious activity, be aware of this crime, alert nearby businesses, and ensure that surveillance cameras are functional and recording.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.