3rd suspect charged in armed robbery of couple outside Glenview, Illinois home

A Chicago man was arrested and charged with robbing a couple at gunpoint in north suburban Glenview back in April.

The armed robbery was captured on video.

Montreal Carr, 30, of Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, was taken into custody by Glenview police on an arrest warrant at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm.

Carr is the third and last suspect charged in the case. Angelo Hatler, 26, of Chicago, and Amarion Ray Williams, 21, of Dolton, were each arrested separately and charged in June.

Greg Poulos and Angie Beltsos were heading home to Glenview after dinner in the city around 10 p.m. the night of Monday, April 21, and were walking to their front porch, when a car pulled up. Police said three men ambushed them, pulled out guns, and demanded their belongings.

In video of the robbery posted on Nextdoor, three men can be seen pointing guns at the couple as they walk up to their front porch.

One of the robbers can be heard telling them, "Give me all that s***!" before the man and woman toss their cell phones, keys, and her purse on the ground.

"You got it. You got it. Here, take it. Take it. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Here, you can have it. Honest to God, guys," Poulos told the robbers.

Beltsos said they handed over everything from her purse to their clothing. Video shows one man removing Poulos' jacket.

The robbers fled in a Jaguar sport-utility vehicle, which Glenview police said was later recovered in the 4300 block of South Federal Street in Chicago.

Carr will be transferred to the custody of the Cook County Sheriff's Department and will appear for a conditions hearing on Wednesday.