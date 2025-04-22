Watch CBS News
Video shows couple being robbed at gunpoint outside their home in Glenview, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Video shows armed robbery outside home in Glenview, Illinois 00:36

A couple in Glenview, Illinois, was robbed at gunpoint Monday night in front of their own home in Chicago's northern suburbs.

Police said, shortly after 10 p.m., a man and woman were returning home in the 1700 block of BLuestem Lane, when three men approached them, pulled out guns, and demanded their belongings.

In video of the robbery posted on Nextdoor, three men can be seen pointing guns at the couple as they walk up to their front porch.

One of the robbers can be heard telling them "give me all that s***" before the man and woman toss their cell phones, keys, and her purse on the ground.

"You got it. You got it. Here, take it. Take it. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Here, you can have it. Honest to God, guys," the man said as he started removing his sport jacket, and one of the robbers appeared to check its pockets.

Police said the robbers fled in a Jaguar SUV after robbing the couple. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the 4300 block of South Federal Street in Chicago.

Investigators had only a vague description of the robbers, who were wearing black face coverings and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Glenview police at 847-901-6055.

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

