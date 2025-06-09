1 charged in armed robbery caught on video outside Glenview, Illinois couple's home

A man has been charged in an armed robbery that was captured on video outside a couple's home in Glenview, Illinois.

Greg Poulos and Angie Beltsos were on their way home from dinner on April 21 around 10 p.m. and were walking up to their front porch when a car pulled up beside him.

"I thought it was our son, or one of his friends. And so, at first, I wasn't startled. I just thought, 'Oh, it's one of the kids,' and then I looked, and this man is running at us pointing a gun, screaming at us to give him everything," Beltsos told CBS News Chicago at the time.

Glenview police said three men got out of the car, pulled out guns and demanded their belongings. On the video posted on Nextdoor, one of the robbers can be heard telling them to "give me all that s***" before the man and woman toss their cell phones, keys, and her purse on the ground.

Video also showed one man take Poulos' jacket.

Glenview police said Chicago police arrested 26-year-old Angelo Hatter of Chicago on Friday, June 6, in connection with the armed robbery. He was transferred to Glenview and has been charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Hatter appeared in court on Sunday and was ordered held in custody. He is due back in court Tuesday.

The investigation by Glenview police is ongoing. Police did not say whether they have any leads on the other two robbers seen in the video.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.

