Second man charged in robbery of couple at Glenview home

Nearly two months after a couple was robbed outside their home in the north Chicago suburb of Glenview, police said they had a second suspect in custody Tuesday.

Greg Poulos and Angie Beltsos were heading home to Glenview after dinner in the city around 10 p.m. the night of Monday, April 21, and walking to their front porch, when a car pulled up. Police said three men ambushed them, pulled out guns, and demanded their belongings.

In video of the robbery posted on Nextdoor, three men can be seen pointing guns at the couple as they walk up to their front porch.

One of the robbers can be heard telling them "give me all that s***" before the man and woman toss their cell phones, keys, and her purse on the ground.

"You got it. You got it. Here, take it. Take it. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Take everything. Here, you can have it. Honest to God, guys," Poulos told the robbers.

Beltsos said they handed over everything from her purse to their clothing. Video shows one man remove Poulos' jacket.

The robbers fled in a Jaguar sport-utility vehicle

On Monday, Chicago police and United States Marshals arrested a suspect — Amarion Ray Williams, 21, of south suburban Dolton.

Williams stands charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

Earlier this month, another suspect — Angelo Hatter, 26 — was also arrested.

contributed to this report.