Watch CBS News
Local News

39th annual Latino Film Festival kicks off tonight

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

39th Latino Film Festival kicks off Thursday
39th Latino Film Festival kicks off Thursday 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 39th annual Latino Film Festival kicks off tonight in Streeterville.

The opening night film is "Love and Mathematics."

Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at the AMC River East Theaters, located at 322 E Illinois St. 

Most films will be shown at the Landmark Century Centre Cinema, located at 2828 N. Clark St.  

The festival runs through April 23.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.