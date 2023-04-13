39th annual Latino Film Festival kicks off tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 39th annual Latino Film Festival kicks off tonight in Streeterville.
The opening night film is "Love and Mathematics."
Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at the AMC River East Theaters, located at 322 E Illinois St.
Most films will be shown at the Landmark Century Centre Cinema, located at 2828 N. Clark St.
The festival runs through April 23.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.