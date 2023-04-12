Chicago Latino Film Festival kicks off its 39th year Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Latino culture and stories will be taking over the big screen at the 39th annual Chicago Latino Film Festival.

The event kicks off on Thursday.

Alejandro Riera, communications manager for the International Latino Cultural Center, which produces the festival, spoke with CBS 2 about what attendees can expect.

The festival will feature nearly 100 films from all over Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal, and the U.S.

It will kick off with a comedy titled "Love and Mathematics" from Mexico and will end with the Sundance featured film "MAMACRUZ."

The festival, which started in 1985 with just 14 films, has grown to dozens of films from all over the world.

Riera described the festival as a one-stop shop for those who are possibly interested in writing about the history of Latin films from both the festival and commercial circuits.

"I always like to think of the Latin Film Festival as a living document of how Latin America cinema has evolved - its triumphs, its pitfalls, its moments of crisis," he said.

With so many films, if you're not sure which to watch, there are three films Riera highlighted - Love and Mathematics, the Punishment, and Santos – Skin to Skin.

The Chicago Latino Film Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through April 23. Most films will be shown at the Landmark Century Centre Cinema, located at 2828 N. Clark St.

For schedule and ticket information, visit the chicagolatinofilmfestival.org.