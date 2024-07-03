Recent violence at Chicago's 31st Street Beach prompts early closure for holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple recent shootings at the popular 31st Street Beach have alarmed Chicago officials enough that the local alderman wants to have the beach close early during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

So far, in 2024, there have been nine shootings at or near the beach. The disturbing trend has forced Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) to work with the Chicago Park District to shut down the beach starting at 9 p.m. starting Thursday through Sunday, July 7, two hours earlier than normal.

"The incidents that have occurred at this beach have happened at 12 a.m. and 1:30 in the morning because folks have continued to loiter and hang out," Robinson said.

Beachgoers will also find extra fencing, security bag checkpoints, more private and park security along with a stronger Chicago police presence. The extra precautions are not just for teenagers.

"We're shutting it down for everyone at 9 p.m.," Robinson said.

The drastic move is necessary, the alderman said, to keep everyone safe, even though critics might say the move will just push the problem to another beach.

"The concern is not to push beachgoers elsewhere," he said. "It's to make sure that we have safety here."

Darryl Hess, a self-proclaimed social media influencer, organized multiple "teen meetups" last year but said he quickly saw the negative impact.

Reporter: "You knew it wasn't going well?"

Hess: "Definitely not what I envisioned."

Now, Hess and Miracle Boyd are encouraging those same social media followers to meet up for something positive, like Peace Palooza, which the 4th Ward is hosting later this month.

"We're having a lot of festivals, and a lot of workshops and resources available for young people at our Peace Palooza event," Boyd said.

For now, anyone visiting the 31st Street Beach can expect changes, including notice of bag searches.

"We need [bag checks and more police] enforcement, definitely," Hess said.

Robinson added that he and other officials will assess after this weekend if they need to extend the restrictions beyond the holiday.