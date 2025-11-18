3 suspects sought in CTA Green Line armed robbery in Englewood last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three suspects they said robbed a passenger at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train last month.

Police said the three male suspects robbed a 15-year-old boy around 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 on the train in the 6300 block of South Halsted Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

At the time of the armed robbery, one of the suspects wore a gray sweater under a black jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect wore a black sweater, black jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a gray backpack.

The third suspect wore a gray Nike sweater, black Adidas pants, and black shoes.

This is the second alert the police released within two days about a robbery on the Green Line. A passenger was robbed by three other males in Bronzeville on Oct. 9.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ4444919.