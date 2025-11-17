3 suspects sought in CTA Green Line robbery in Bronzeville last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying three suspects who allegedly robbed a teenage boy on a CTA Green Line platform in Bronzeville last month.

Police said the suspects robbed a 16-year-old boy on the platform on Oct. 9, in the 0-100 block of East 35th Street.

They did not say what was taken during the robbery.

The suspects were described as three Black males of unknown age — one wore a light color flannel jacket. The second was wearing a black hooded sweater with a graphic design, black pants, and black and white gym shoes. The third suspect wore a white T-shirt and red pants.

Police said the three individuals above robbed a 16-year-old boy on a Green Line platform in Bronzeville last month. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ446784.