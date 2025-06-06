Watch CBS News
3 men charged with robbing, shooting victim in Aurora township

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Three men were charged with shooting a man during a robbery in Aurora Township earlier this week. 

Ellis Pryor, 20, Demeir Miller, 23, and Francis Whitaker, 21, all from Aurora, are facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated battery, and mob action violence. Whitaker and Pryor received additional charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful restraint.

According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with injury from shots fired on Monday, just after 6:30 p.m., in the 800 block of Konen Avenue.  

Initial reports indicate that a 31-year-old Aurora man was driving a red Mitsubishi Outlander and arrived at the scene. That's where three men approached and demanded that the driver give them money and a cell phone. After taking the driver's belongings, one of the men fired a gun, hitting the victim in the right leg.

The victim was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The suspects left the scene, running northbound from the 800 block of Konen Avenue, police said. K9s and a drone were deployed to locate evidence and the suspects involved in the incident.

It's unclear when the first two suspects were arrested, but police said the final suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Additional information, including their court dates, was not released. 

Jeramie Bizzle

