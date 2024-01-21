Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hurt including 2 officers after crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD officer involved in crash on Northwest Side
CPD officer involved in crash on Northwest Side 00:24

The video above is from an earlier report. 

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, after a crash in Irving Park overnight.

The crash happened around 2:17 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Pulaski Road.

Two officers in the marked CPD car were traveling southbound on Pulaski Road with their emergency equipment activated when they struck a Lexus SUV waiting at a red light on Montrose Avenue, police said.

The cruiser and the SUV were left badly damaged.

The officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition. The driver of the SUV, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 7:16 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.