3 hurt including 2 officers after crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

The video above is from an earlier report.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, after a crash in Irving Park overnight.

The crash happened around 2:17 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Pulaski Road.

Two officers in the marked CPD car were traveling southbound on Pulaski Road with their emergency equipment activated when they struck a Lexus SUV waiting at a red light on Montrose Avenue, police said.

The cruiser and the SUV were left badly damaged.

The officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition. The driver of the SUV, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No further information was available.