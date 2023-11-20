3 hurt by ricocheting bullet after shots fired inside sports bar in Schererville, police say

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- Three people were hurt after shots were fired inside a sports bar in Schererville Saturday night.

Schererville police said just before midnight, a patrolling officer saw a large crowd running out of Longshots Sports Bar, located at 2251 US Hwy 41.

The officer entered the business where a witness, who was running out of the bar, told the officer shots were fired inside.

Schererville officers were assisted by surrounding agencies and secured the scene.

Officers found three victims in the front of the bar who all suffered minor wounds from a ricocheting bullet fragment. They were treated at the scene by the Schererville Fire Department.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information can contact the Schererville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 219-322-5000. Tipsters can also remain anonymous through the crime tip hotline at 219-865-4646.