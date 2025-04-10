Watch CBS News
3 Chicago women charged with shoplifting from Nike store in Naperville, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Three women were charged with stealing from a Nike Well Collective store in Naperville Wednesday afternoon, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Emiaya Shannon, 27, Shawanda Outlaw, 28, and Martasia Barney, 27, all from Chicago, appeared in court Thursday morning. They were charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Barney was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of fleeing and eluding a police officer.

The office said just before 4:30 p.m., Shannon and Outlaw entered the store at 217 South Main Street where they selected about 20 items of clothing valued at over $300 and left the store. The two left the scene in a car driven by Barney.

A Naperville police officer with lights and sirens activated attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of pulling over, Barney continued to flee, the office said.

The women were tracked into Chicago by CPD helicopter, where they were arrested a short time later. 

All three were released pre-trial on the condition they are prohibited from entering any Nike Store. 

They are due back in court on May 5. 

