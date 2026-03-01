Watch CBS News
3 Chicago police officers hurt in crash in North Lawndale neighborhood

By Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

Three Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital overnight Saturday into Sunday after they were involved in a crash in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

At 11:57 p.m., two marked police vehicles were responding to a call when they were involved in a crash with one another at Cermak and Pulaski roads.

Three male officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

Further details were not released.

