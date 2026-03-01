3 Chicago police officers hurt in crash in North Lawndale neighborhood
Three Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital overnight Saturday into Sunday after they were involved in a crash in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.
At 11:57 p.m., two marked police vehicles were responding to a call when they were involved in a crash with one another at Cermak and Pulaski roads.
Three male officers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.
Further details were not released.