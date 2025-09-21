Watch CBS News
The Wiener's Circle to give away free hot dogs after Caleb Williams' performance against Cowboys

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A popular West Side hot dog stand will make good on its promise, handing out free hot dogs thanks to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

On Sunday, The Wiener's Circle tweeted: "If Caleb throws 4 TDs on Sunday, we will give away free hot dogs on Tuesday."

Williams did just that during Sunday's Bears game against the Cowboys at Soldier Field.

The Bears landed their first win of the season against the Cowboys 31-14, making their current record 1-2.  

