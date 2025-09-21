The Wiener's Circle to give away free hot dogs after Caleb Williams' performance against Cowboys

A popular West Side hot dog stand will make good on its promise, handing out free hot dogs thanks to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

On Sunday, The Wiener's Circle tweeted: "If Caleb throws 4 TDs on Sunday, we will give away free hot dogs on Tuesday."

Williams did just that during Sunday's Bears game against the Cowboys at Soldier Field.

The Bears landed their first win of the season against the Cowboys 31-14, making their current record 1-2.