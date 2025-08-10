On possibility of 2028 presidential run, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says he "can't rule anything out"

Gov. Pritzker says he's not ruling out a run for president

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is gearing up to run for a third term in his current seat, but he apparently has an eye on the White House as well.

On NBC's "Meet the Press," Kristen Welker asked Pritzker if he would rule out a run for president in 2028.

"I'm focused on running for reelection as governor of the State of Illinois," Pritzker said. "Everything that I do really is focused on lifting up the people of my state."

Welker then asked Pritzker, yes or no, whether he would rule out a presidential run.

"I can't rule anything out, but what I can rule in is that no matter what decisions I make — and I mean in particular about what I do in the State of Illinois — is about the people of Illinois," Pritzker replied. "Indeed, any future decisions of mine will always be guided by that."

Pritzker has been making frequent appearances on national TV lately, including the interview on "Meet the Press Sunday," and an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS last week.