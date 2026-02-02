Illinois 2026 Primary: How to register, vote by mail, early voting and more

The Illinois primary for the 2026 midterm election will be held on March 17, 2026. The general midterm will be held on Nov. 3, 2026. Here's what you need to know to make sure you're ready to vote in Illinois.

Voter eligibility and registration

All residents of Illinois who are U.S. citizens and over the age of 18 are eligible to vote in the 2026 midterm elections. Residents who are 17 at the time of the primary but who will be 18 by the day of the general election are also able to vote in both elections. That means if you're turning 18 on or before Nov. 3, 2026, you can still vote in the Illinois primaries.

You also must have been a resident of the precinct in which you register to vote for at least 30 days before Election Day.

To register to vote, you can visit the your nearest county clerk's office, the Illinois Board of Election Commissioner's Office, city, village and township offices, public libraries, schools, military recruitment offices and other locations specially designated by the state board of elections. You can also register to vote online.

If you're not sure if you're already registered to vote, or if you think you need to update your existing registration, you can check and make changes online through the State Board of Elections.

You can register to vote in Illinois up to 27 days before the election.

However, Illinois offers grace period registration and voting all the way up to and on Election Day. To take advantage of that, you will need to register to vote and cast your ballot at the same time at the same location, in person.

Grace period registration and voting starts the day after the deadline for regular registration and runs until polls close on Election Day.

Does Illinois require ID to vote?

If you register to vote in person or by mail, you will need to provide two forms of valid identification. These include a driver's license or state ID, government check or paycheck, bank statement, passport, utility bill, lease or mortgage, student ID and mail addressed to your current residence, or other government documents. At least one of the forms of ID you present must have your current address so you can be registered to the correct precinct.

To register to vote online, or update your existing registration, you will need your full Illinois driver's license or state ID number, the last four digits of your social security number and the date your driver's license or state ID was issued.

Illinois does not require a voter to present ID when casting a ballot outside a narrow set of circumstances.

Where do I vote and how do I find my polling place?

You can find your polling place, where you will cast your ballot, on the Illinois Board of Elections website by clicking here.

Most people will not need ID to vote on Election Day, but if you are registering in person during the grace period or on Election Day, or if your voting rights are challenged at your polling place, you will be asked for identification. It's advised to make sure you have at least one form of government ID, like a state ID or driver's license, on you when you go to vote.

If you cannot prove your identity or eligibility, you can still cast a provisional ballot in Illinois.

Illinois Early Voting

Any registered voter in Illinois can vote early for any reason. All you need to do is go to a designated early voting location. Click here to look up the early voting site near you.

Illinois Vote by Mail

All voters can request a vote by mail ballot for any Illinois election. The first day to file an application for the state to send a ballot for this year's elections was Dec. 17, 2025. All requests for a mail-in ballot must be received by the state Election Authority by Feb. 5, 2026.

You can also get a vote by mail ballot in person at your election authority or from their website.

Vote by mail starts 40 days before Election Day for regular voters and 45 days before Election day for military or overseas ballots.

All vote by mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day and received within 14 days of Election Day.

However, the U.S. Postal Service quietly made changes to their postmarking process at the end of 2025 which means some mail may no longer get a same-day postmark, the result of cost cuts to USPS transportation operations that may delay the arrival of posted letters at its processing facilities, where the postmarks are issued. As such, anyone voting by mail is encouraged to send their completed ballot as soon as they can to ensure it gets a valid postmark.

Illinois also allows voters to authorize any person to return their ballot to an election authority in person, a long as the voter has signed the affidavit on the envelope affirming they gave that authorization. You can also drop your vote by mail into collection site drop boxes before the close of polls on Election Day, postage-free.