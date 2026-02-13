Who is running for Cook County Board President in the 2026 primary elections?

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is seeking a fifth term in office and is facing off against longtime Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) in the Democratic primary.

Here is a closer look at the race.

What does the Cook County board president do?

The Cook County Board president is the chief executive of the county government in the nation's 2nd largest county, overseeing the county's public health and hospital system, jail, court system, forest preserves, 600 miles of roads and highways, and more. The office controls an annual budget of approximately $10 billion, with more than 22,000 employees. The president also chairs meetings of the 17-member Cook County Board of Commissioners, the county's legislative branch.

Who are the Democrats running for Cook County Board president?

Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle

Preckwinkle, 79, has been the Cook County Board president since 2010. Before that, she spent nearly 20 years as a Chicago alderperson, representing the 4th Ward on the South Side. Before holding elected office, she was a high school history teacher for 10 years, and served as an economic development coordinator for the City of Chicago and the executive director of the Chicago Jobs Council. She also has been chair of the Cook County Democratic Party since 2018. She was a political mentor to former Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who previously was Preckwinkle's chief of staff.

Challenger Brendan Reilly

Reilly, 54, has represented the 42nd Ward in the Chicago City Council since 2007, when he defeated longtime incumbent Burton Natarus. The ward overs much of downtown Chicago, including parts of the Loop, River North, Streeterville, Magnificent Mile, and West Loop. A close ally of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Reilly is a self-proclaimed "independent voice" on the City Council, who often votes with the council's more conservative members. He was also a frequent ally of former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, though their relationship became strained at the end of her term. Reilly backed former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in the 2023 election, and has been an outspoken critic of Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Who are the Republicans running for Cook County Board president?

There are no Republicans on the ballot in the race, and Cook County has not elected a Republican as board president since 1966.

Who are the Libertarians running for Cook County Board president?

Michael Murphy

Murphy is a business owner and IT services provider who lives in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

His priorities include providing more frequent and reliable public transportation, implementing integrated fare systems across the county's three mass transit agencies, improving security and maintenance, expanding school choice, protecting gun rights, making affordable housing easier to build by streamlining zoning rules, protecting immigrant and LGBTQ+ rights, and capping property tax increases tied to inflation or population.