When does Illinois early voting start for Chicago, surrounding counties? Find your polling place

Illinois early voting for the 2026 primary is under way. Find out what your early voting dates are and where you can go cast a ballot below.

CHICAGO

Feb 12: Early boting begins at downtown locations

Downtown polling places:

137 South State Street (new location of the Chicago supersite)

69 W. Washington Street, 6th Floor (Chicago Board of Elections)

Feb. 12 - March 8

Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

March 9 – 16

Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

March 2: 50 Ward early voting begins

Click here for a full list of early voting locations by ward https://chicagoelections.gov/voting/early-voting

March 2 - March 16:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All polling places in Chicago are open on Election Day (March 17) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COOK COUNTY

Mar. 2-16: Traditional early voting, in-person only

Click here to see a complete list of Cook County early voting locations and hours

LAKE COUNTY

Feb. 5-27: Early in-person voting at the Lake County Courthouse

18 N. County St., Waukegan

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mar. 2-14: Early In-Person Voting across 11 sites in Deerfield, Mundelein, Ingleside, Gurnee, Lake Forest, Lake Villa, Libertyville, Deer Park, Wauconda, Prairie View & Zion

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Click here for a complete list of early voting polling places, their hours, and polling places with extended hours

DUPAGE COUNTY

Early voting in DuPage County has been delayed until the second week of February due to unresolved candidate objections that are currently pending in court. The DuPage County Clerk said they will have updated early voting dates and sites on the County Clerk's website as soon as the court rules and ballots are finalized.

Click here to find the latest information on early voting in DuPage County. CBS News Chicago will update this story when the official dates, locations and times are finalized.

McHENRY COUNTY

Feb. 5: Early In-Person voting begins at the McHenry County Election Center

410 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 2: Early in-person voting opens at 11 additional early-voting locations

Click here for a complete list of polling places, hours and extended hours

WILL COUNTY

Feb. 5: Early in-person voting begins at the Will County Clerk's Office

302 N. Chicago St., Joliet

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 2: Early in-person Voting begins at most village and city halls across the county (hours vary)

Click here to find your nearest early voting polling place and their hours

KANKAKEE COUNTY

Feb. 5: Early in-person voting begins at the Kankakee County Clerk's Office

189 E. Court St., Kankakee

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mar. 5-7: Early in-person voting at the Leo Hassett Community Building in Manteno

211 N Main St, Manteno

Thursday and Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Mar. 9-14: Early in-person voting at the Bourbonnais Municipal Community Building

700 Main St NW, Bourbonnais

Thursday and Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

KANE COUNTY

Feb 5: Early in-person voting at the Kane County Elections Main Office and Aurora Satellite site

Kane County Clerk's Office: 719 S Batavia Ave, Bldg. B, Geneva

Aurora Satellite Office: 5 E Downer Place, Aurora

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 - 16: Early in-person voting at all early voting polling places

Click here to see a complete list of Kane County early voting polling places and hours