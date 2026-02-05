When does Illinois early voting start for Chicago, surrounding counties? Find your polling place
Illinois early voting for the 2026 primary is under way. Find out what your early voting dates are and where you can go cast a ballot below.
CHICAGO
Feb 12: Early boting begins at downtown locations
Downtown polling places:
- 137 South State Street (new location of the Chicago supersite)
- 69 W. Washington Street, 6th Floor (Chicago Board of Elections)
Feb. 12 - March 8
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
March 9 – 16
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
March 2: 50 Ward early voting begins
Click here for a full list of early voting locations by ward https://chicagoelections.gov/voting/early-voting
- March 2 - March 16:
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
All polling places in Chicago are open on Election Day (March 17) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COOK COUNTY
Mar. 2-16: Traditional early voting, in-person only
Click here to see a complete list of Cook County early voting locations and hours
LAKE COUNTY
Feb. 5-27: Early in-person voting at the Lake County Courthouse
18 N. County St., Waukegan
Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mar. 2-14: Early In-Person Voting across 11 sites in Deerfield, Mundelein, Ingleside, Gurnee, Lake Forest, Lake Villa, Libertyville, Deer Park, Wauconda, Prairie View & Zion
Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Click here for a complete list of early voting polling places, their hours, and polling places with extended hours
DUPAGE COUNTY
Early voting in DuPage County has been delayed until the second week of February due to unresolved candidate objections that are currently pending in court. The DuPage County Clerk said they will have updated early voting dates and sites on the County Clerk's website as soon as the court rules and ballots are finalized.
Click here to find the latest information on early voting in DuPage County. CBS News Chicago will update this story when the official dates, locations and times are finalized.
McHENRY COUNTY
Feb. 5: Early In-Person voting begins at the McHenry County Election Center
410 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mar. 2: Early in-person voting opens at 11 additional early-voting locations
Click here for a complete list of polling places, hours and extended hours
WILL COUNTY
Feb. 5: Early in-person voting begins at the Will County Clerk's Office
302 N. Chicago St., Joliet
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mar. 2: Early in-person Voting begins at most village and city halls across the county (hours vary)
Click here to find your nearest early voting polling place and their hours
KANKAKEE COUNTY
Feb. 5: Early in-person voting begins at the Kankakee County Clerk's Office
189 E. Court St., Kankakee
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mar. 5-7: Early in-person voting at the Leo Hassett Community Building in Manteno
211 N Main St, Manteno
- Thursday and Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Mar. 9-14: Early in-person voting at the Bourbonnais Municipal Community Building
700 Main St NW, Bourbonnais
Thursday and Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
KANE COUNTY
Feb 5: Early in-person voting at the Kane County Elections Main Office and Aurora Satellite site
- Kane County Clerk's Office: 719 S Batavia Ave, Bldg. B, Geneva
- Aurora Satellite Office: 5 E Downer Place, Aurora
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Mar. 2 - 16: Early in-person voting at all early voting polling places
Click here to see a complete list of Kane County early voting polling places and hours