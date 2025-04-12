Watch CBS News
2 teens charged in Chicago Northwest Side armed robberies

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Two teenage boys were charged with robbing two men and attempting to rob a third at gunpoint on Friday on the city's Northwest Side.

The boys, 16 and 17, were charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.  

Chicago police said they were arrested by members of the Citywide Robbery Task Force around 10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

They were identified as people who, less than 20 minutes earlier, participated in taking belongings from two men, 23 and 25, and also attempted to rob a 27-year-old man in the 2700 block of North Albany Avenue in Logan Square.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was available.

