2 teenage boys stabbed in fight in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, 3rd teen boy arrested

2 teens stabbed during fight in Chicago's Bronzeville community

2 teens stabbed during fight in Chicago's Bronzeville community

2 teens stabbed during fight in Chicago's Bronzeville community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage boys were stabbed in a fight with a third teen boy in Bronzeville late Monday.

Police said at 5:07 p.m., the two boys, ages 15 and 16, got into a fight with another 15-year-old boy in the 3500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The second 15-year-old boy took out a sharp object and stabbed the other two boys, police said.

The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. The 16-year-old was stabbed in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The alleged attacker was apprehended a little over half a mile away in the 3100 block of South Giles Avenue, police said.

No one else was injured. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.