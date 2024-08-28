2 shot inside Chicago South Side apartment, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were hurt Wednesday morning following a shooting inside an apartment on the city's South Side.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police say that a man, 64, was inside the apartment when a firearm discharged from an upstairs apartment.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot to his left elbow.

Officers later found a woman shot in the upstairs apartment with a gunshot wound to her right hand. The age of the woman was not released.

The victim was being combative and uncooperative with responding officers, according to police.

She was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.