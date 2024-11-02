2 Chicago police officers hurt after being sprayed with fire extinguisher on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two officers were hurt after someone sprayed them with a fire extinguisher Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Chicago police said the on-duty officers were in a marked squad car when an unknown offender approached them in a vehicle. That person then sprayed a fire extinguisher into the squad car, causing the officers to inhale the fumes.

The officers were treated and released on the scene.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.