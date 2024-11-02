Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Chicago police officers hurt after being sprayed with fire extinguisher on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two officers were hurt after someone sprayed them with a fire extinguisher Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Chicago police said the on-duty officers were in a marked squad car when an unknown offender approached them in a vehicle. That person then sprayed a fire extinguisher into the squad car, causing the officers to inhale the fumes.

The officers were treated and released on the scene.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.