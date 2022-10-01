Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were robbed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say around 5 a.m., the men, 20 and 34, were approached by unknown suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings, in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area Detectives are investigating.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 11:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.