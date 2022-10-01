2 men robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were robbed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police say around 5 a.m., the men, 20 and 34, were approached by unknown suspects who displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings, in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue.
No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.
Area Detectives are investigating.
