2 men hurt, one critically in Chicago Far South Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO — Two men were hurt after a shooting in the Washington Heights neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police say they were shot while outside in the 9600 block of South Loomis Street just before 10 p.m.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the face and shoulder. He was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Little Company of Mary in critical condition.

The victims were unable to provide further details of the incident.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 8:30 AM CDT

