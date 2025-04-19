2 men hurt after crash in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

2 men hurt after crash in West Englewood

Two men were hospitalized after a crash Friday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard.

According to Chicago police, an unknown driver in a gold sedan heading northbound on Loomis Boulevard ran a red light and hit a silver Jeep heading eastbound on 74th Street.

The sedan driver left the scene on foot, police said.

A man who was a passenger in the sedan was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with unknown injuries.

The man driving the Jeep suffered abrasions to the face and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.