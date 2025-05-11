2 men charged with robbing, carjacking another at gunpoint on Near West Side

Two men were charged with robbing and carjacking a 39-year-old man last week on the city's Near West Side.

Marshun Fort, 19, and Kayne Hunt, 22, were arrested by the Citywide Robbery Task Force on Friday in the 2100 block of West Bowler Street just after 5 p.m. Both men were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Chicago police said the men were identified as the suspects who carjacked the victim in the 100 block of South Campbell Avenue less than 30 minutes prior to their arrests.

Hunt was on parole at the time of the incident, according to police.

Both are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.