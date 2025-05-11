Watch CBS News
2 men charged with robbing, carjacking another at gunpoint on Near West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Two men were charged with robbing and carjacking a 39-year-old man last week on the city's Near West Side.

Marshun Fort, 19, and Kayne Hunt, 22, were arrested by the Citywide Robbery Task Force on Friday in the 2100 block of West Bowler Street just after 5 p.m. Both men were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Chicago police said the men were identified as the suspects who carjacked the victim in the 100 block of South Campbell Avenue less than 30 minutes prior to their arrests.

Hunt was on parole at the time of the incident, according to police. 

Both are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

