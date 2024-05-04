2 killed, 5 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people are dead, and five others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 49.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a liquor store clerk was hurt during a shootout with would-be robbers in the 2900 block of West North Avenue in West Town.

Police said just before 10:30 p.m., two armed men entered a store and announced a robbery. That's when the employee, a 45-year-old man, exchanged gunfire with robbers, who then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

No arrests were made.

Minutes later, in the 1400 block of West 17th Street in Pilsen, two men, 21 and 38, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:46 p.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots.

The 21-year-old was taken by CFD to UIC hospital in unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm. The 38-year-old was also taken by CFD to UIC hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Another man was shot while driving just after 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Millard Avenue in Little Village.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was driving when shots were fired by an unknown man. The victim drove to Mt. Sinai and is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At midnight in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard, a 49-year-old man was standing on the street when a male exited a white sedan and fired shots. The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 12:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Avers Avenue, a 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was taken by CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At 1:48 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, an unidentified man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

