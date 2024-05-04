Watch CBS News
Employee hurt in shootout with would-be robbers at Chicago liquor store

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A liquor store employee was hurt following a shootout with would-be robbers on the city's Northwest Side Friday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West North Avenue.

Chicago police said two armed men entered the store and announced a robbery. That's when the employee, a 45-year-old man, exchanged gunfire with the robbers before they left the scene on foot.

The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on May 4, 2024 / 5:28 AM CDT

