Pair shot in legs outside Chicago's Wrigley Field

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot outside of Wrigley Field early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:13 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Addison Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to the scene and found a man, 37, and a woman, 36, who were each struck in the leg by gunfire.

They were taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The victims told police they were shot by an unknown man who left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

First published on May 5, 2024 / 5:31 AM CDT

